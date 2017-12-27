Lai Mohammed Exposes President Buhari as a Hypocrite – Reno

Yesterday (Tuesday, December 26, 2017), the minister of information, Lai Mohammed, gave a press conference saying that ‘$1 billion is not too much to fight insecurity’.

What Lai Mohammed does not know is that he has just indicted his own boss and exposed him to be a hypocrite who has no moral authority to pontificate on others.

Watch with your own eyes President Buhari condemning Jonathan for his plan to use $1 billion to fight Boko Haram on July 24, 2014. Now this same hypocrite wants to use $1 billion to fight Boko Haram pic.twitter.com/j0dNbNC7Mg — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) 26 December 2017

On the 25th of July, 2014, Muhammadu Buhari gave an interview to APC Television, a media arm of the All Progressive Congress.

In that video (attached below) he criticized then President Jonathan for seeking $1 billion to fight terrorists of the Boko Haram radical Islamic sect.

His exact words were “now that we want to deal with some riffraffs in the Northeast, this government is looking for $1 billion. We are in a real mess and we know it”

Three years after making that statement and exactly two years after he claimed that Boko Haram was ‘technically defeated’, the same President Muhammadu Buhari is now looking for $1 billion to fight ‘riffraffs’ in the Northeast.

It was not too long ago that this same President was pontificating on Abdulrasheed Maina and ordering his sack, until his hypocrisy was exposed by the Head of Service, Mrs. Oyo-Ita, who revealed that the President was in the know about the whole saga even before Maina was reinstated, which corroborated Maina’s claim that he was invited back by the Buhari administration.

This tells you that the APC and Muhammadu Buhari have no credibility whatsoever and are willing to say and do anything, regardless of whether it is true or not, as long as it furthers their political interests.

Reno Omokri

Number One Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years: Chibok, 2015 and Other Conspiracies

Reno

Faithfulness springs forth from the earth, and righteousness looks down from heaven-Psalm 85:11

