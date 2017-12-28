Lang’ata MP intervenes after St. Mary’s Hospital management row – Hivisasa
Lang'ata MP intervenes after St. Mary's Hospital management row
Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir and area police boss address press at St. Mary's Hospital, December 28, 2017. [Photo|Generali Nixon Korir]. Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir was forced to intervene after uncertainty engulfed St. Mary's Hospital Langa'ta on Thursday …
St Mary's Hospital in forceful takeover
Drama as Nuns kick out staff at St Mary's Mission Hospital
