LASIEC Permanent Secretary dies months after reinstatement

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, Olumide Lawal, has been confirmed dead, barely months after his reinstatement into office.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that Lawal died on Thursday evening, less than 24 hours to his 34th anniversary in the Lagos State Public Service.

It was learned that Lawal, who took over from Mr. Adeyinka Jeje, as Permanent Secretary of the Commission, was few months after appointment advised by medical experts to embark on Bed Rest.

After leaving hospital, the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, ordered his reinstatement after he was certified by medical experts to return to work.

A staff, who spoke under anonymity, told Saturday Vanguard that Lawal has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Though the cause of his de

