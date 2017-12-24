LASU Warns ASUU On fabricated stories

Lagos State University (LASU) management, has cautioned leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Lagos Zone, to stop distorting facts and fabricating stories that are capable of misguiding the public and bringing disunity in the institution.

The university spokesperson, Ademola Adekoya, in a statement issued, yesterday, and obtained by The Guardian, said the group has become relentless in its crusade to truncate the subsisting peace in the university and discredit Prof. Lanre Fagbohun’s leadership by all means.

He advised the group to desist from such act, as it portends grave danger for the future of Nigerian universities, urging concerned stakeholders to rise up to save “our ivory towers from further onslaught in the hands of these academic buccaneers.”

It would be recalled that ASUU Lagos zonal coordinator, Prof. Olusiji Sowande, had during the week accused LASU Vice Chancellor, Fagbohun of high-handedness in the sack of some of their members, alongside other allegations.

Sowande, in company of other ASUU leaders, therefore, called for setting up of a panel of inquiry to look into the alleged crisis, adding that LASU management is victimising their members.

But countering that, Adekoya said: “It appears that the relative peace that has permeated the university in the last two years since Fagbohun and his team came on board does not bode well for some group of individuals. The all-inclusive governance style of the current administration has seen LASU enjoying unprecedented development and goodwill.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

