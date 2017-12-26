 Latest attack: More troops deployed to Southern Kaduna | Nigeria Today
Latest attack: More troops deployed to Southern Kaduna

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Kaduna State government says it is saddened by the latest attack on Unguwan Mailafiya community which led to death of four people and about eight others injured. Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Media and Publicity made the remark while briefing newsmen in Kaduna on Monday. He said the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

