Latest attack: More troops deployed to Southern Kaduna
Kaduna State government says it is saddened by the latest attack on Unguwan Mailafiya community which led to death of four people and about eight others injured. Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Media and Publicity made the remark while briefing newsmen in Kaduna on Monday. He said the […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!