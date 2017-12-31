Latest ‘Star Wars’ passes $1 billion mark in third week – Disney

The latest episode in Disney’s mammothly popular “Star Wars” series has passed the $1 billion mark in worldwide revenues in just three weeks, a Disney spokesperson said Sunday.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is expected to take in an estimated $65.6 million for the four-day holiday weekend in North America, for a total $530.3 million total since it opened there three weeks ago, said industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.

That comes on top of an estimated $523 million taken in internationally by this eighth “Star Wars” episode. The blockbuster space saga stars Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver and two members of the series’ original cast, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia.

Those numbers would make the film the eighth highest-grossing domestic movie of all time, according to Variety.com. The record to beat remains 2009’s “Avatar,” which netted $2.7 billion.

Over this holiday weekend, “Last Jedi” edged out Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” a family adventure starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, expected to rake in $67 million over the extended weekend in North America.

In third was “Pitch Perfect 3” from Universal, at $22.7 million. The cast, led by Anna Kendrick, follows the continuing adventures of glee singers the Bellas.

Next was “The Greatest Showman,” from Fox, at $20.3 million. The musical features Hugh Jackman as legendary circus impresario P.T. Barnum.

And in fifth spot was the animated family feature “Ferdinand,” the story of a peaceful Spanish bull forced to take on the world’s most famous bullfighter. The Fox film netted $15.2 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

“Coco” ($8.8 million)

“Darkest Hour” ($7.4 million)

“All the Money in the World” ($7.2 million)

“Downsizing” ($6.0 million)

“Father Figures” ($5.5 million)

