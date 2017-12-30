LCCI seeks increased private investment in port infrastructure – The Punch



The Punch LCCI seeks increased private investment in port infrastructure

The Punch

As part of measures to solve the crisis at the nation's ports, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has suggested that the government expands private sector investment in building and management of ports infrastructure such as roads, rail and …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

