LCM donates N5m to five orphanage homes

As part of its commitment to fulfil its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and to put smiles on the face of the inmates of the orphanage homes, , Lagos Channel Management (LCM) has donated N5 million to five orphanages in Lagos.

Some of the homes include, Oyiza Home of Love (orphanage and foster foundation), Lady Atinuke Oyindamola Memorial Home, Special Medical Correctional Centre for Boys, Olubukola Fowowe Homes. Each of these homes received a million naira each.

Speaking during the presentation of cheques to the three Lagos State homes and two private homes, the Managing Director, LCM, Mr. Danny Fuchs said that government alone should not be expected to shoulder the responsibility of providing welfare for the vulnerable members of the society, urging other corporate organisations to lend helping hands.

“We all know that the government is doing its best. We can also appreciate the economic situation of the country and that is why every one, particularly the corporate organisations must lend a helping hand to the task of providing adequate welfare for the vulnerable”.

“We at the LCM have been doing this since 2009; and we hope we can do even better than this”, he said, while calling on other organisations to follow suit.

He tasked the members of press to remain undaunted in their task of public enlightenment but with special emphasis on sensitising corporate organisations on the need to consistently help the society.

Meanwhile, representative of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mrs Yewande Falugba presented a commendation letter from the Lagos State Government, appreciating the efforts of the dredging company.

According to her, if organizations refuse to help the helpless, the helpless will take arms when they grow up and devastate the society.

