Legendary Bay Area DJ of The Coup and Prince, Pam The Funkstress Has Passed Away – The Source

 Legendary Bay Area DJ of The Coup and Prince, Pam The Funkstress Has Passed Away
Legendary Bay Area DJ of The Coup and Prince, Pam The Funkstress Has Passed Away

Posted on Dec 25, 2017


Legendary Bay Area DJ of The Coup and Prince, Pam The Funkstress Has Passed Away
Highly regarded for her outstanding crowd rocking turntable talent, Pam Warren best known as Pam the Funkstress passed away last night (Dec. 22) at the age of 51. Warren died from complications following an organ transplant surgery. Her death was
