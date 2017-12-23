Leicester 1-2 Manchester United LIVE score and goal updates as Juan Mata grabs his second and Foxes reduced to … – Mirror.co.uk
Mirror.co.uk
Leicester 1-2 Manchester United LIVE score and goal updates as Juan Mata grabs his second and Foxes reduced to …
Juan Mata gave Manchester United the lead on the hour mark with a brilliant free-kick. Mata's stunning curling effort followed his first-half equaliser which cancelled out Jamie Vardy's earlier opener. Jesse Lingard had a chance to put United out of …
LIVE: Leicester City v Manchester United, Premier League
Jesse Lingard's face is put on Juan Mata in Manchester United line-up on TV as Xmas bloopers kick off early
