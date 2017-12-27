 Liberia counts Vote to Determine new President – BellaNaija | Nigeria Today
Liberia counts Vote to Determine new President

Liberia counts Vote to Determine new President
Vote counting is underway at 5,390 polling units across Liberia following Tuesday's presidential run-off election described by observers as “generally peaceful and smooth.'' Polls closed at 6 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), followed by sorting of ballots
Liberia's Runoff Elections – Voters Apathy, Allegations of Cheating Overshadow VotingAllAfrica.com
Liberia Voting Was Smooth – Election CommissionCHANNELS TELEVISION
Reported Of Voted Fraud Seems Worrisom, As NEC Poll Worker Arrested For Pre-Marked Ballot PapersGlobal News Network
Modern Ghana (press release) (blog) –Liberian Daily Observer –The Bush Chicken –africanews
