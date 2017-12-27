Liberia counts Vote to Determine new President

Vote counting is underway at 5,390 polling units across Liberia following Tuesday’s presidential run-off election described by observers as “generally peaceful and smooth.’’ Polls closed at 6 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), followed by sorting of ballots under the watchful eyes of party agents and observers. Voter turnout in the run-off is widely believed to […]

The post Liberia counts Vote to Determine new President appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

