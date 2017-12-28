Liberia: ECOWAS, AU speak on presidential run-off

The ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to Liberia has released its preliminary report on Tuesday’s presidential runoff polls in the country, declaring it as peaceful, transparent and fair. Head of the mission and former President of Ghana, Mr John Mahama, presented the report at a joint press conference with the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) […]

Liberia: ECOWAS, AU speak on presidential run-off

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

