Liberia: George Weah in clear lead as new president

It is now clear that Former World’s Best Footballer, George Weah, 51, is poised to win Liberia’s controversial presidential election held on Tuesday.

National Election Commission (NEC) announced on Thursday evening that Weah has obtained 61% over his rival, Vice President Joseph Boakai of the Ruling Unity Party, who obtained 38.5%. The Commission said it has received 98.1% results from all 5,390 polling centers around the country.

The margin between Weah who is a sitting Senator in Liberia and Vice President Joseph Boakai is unrecoverable according to our correspondent in Monrovia. Weah obtained a total of 720, 023 votes while his opponent, Boakai only won 451,088 votes.

If Weah is finally declared the 25th President of Liberia, he would succeed President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

He lost to Ms. Sirleaf in 2005 run-off election and won a senatorial seat for the most populated county of Liberia, Montserrado.

His Vice Candidate, Jewel Taylor is the former wife of jailed President Charles Taylor.

Taylor is accused of having ties with her former husband who is said to have interfered with the Liberian elections from the beginning of electioneering activities.

The post Liberia: George Weah in clear lead as new president appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

