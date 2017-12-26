 Liberia run-off poll: Jonathan meets candidates, sues for peace | Nigeria Today
Liberia run-off poll: Jonathan meets candidates, sues for peace

Posted on Dec 26, 2017

Former President Goodluck Jonathan  has sued for peace and transparency in Tuesday’s presidential run-off election  in Liberia. Jonathan, who is co-leading the United States’  National Democratic Institute (NDI) International Elections Observation Mission to the country, made the appeal in Monrovia. The former president spoke during separate meetings with the two contestants in the race – former FIFA World Football Player of the year, George Weah, and incumbent Vice President Joseph Boakai.

