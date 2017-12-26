Liberia run-off poll: Jonathan meets candidates, sues for peace

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has sued for peace and transparency in Tuesday’s presidential run-off election in Liberia. Jonathan, who is co-leading the United States’ National Democratic Institute (NDI) International Elections Observation Mission to the country, made the appeal in Monrovia. The former president spoke during separate meetings with the two contestants in the race – former FIFA World Football Player of the year, George Weah, and incumbent Vice President Joseph Boakai.

