 Liberia runoff polls: Official results expected Thursday
Liberia runoff polls: Official results expected Thursday

Posted on Dec 28, 2017

The National Elections Commission (NEC) of Liberia has set Thursday for the announcement of official provisional results of Tuesday’s presidential runoff election in the country. The run-off was between former FIFA World Football of the Year, Sen. George Weah, and incumbent Vice President, Mr Joseph Boakai, to succeed outgoing President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. Spokesman of the…

