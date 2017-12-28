Liberia runoff polls: Official results expected Thursday
The National Elections Commission (NEC) of Liberia has set Thursday for the announcement of official provisional results of Tuesday’s presidential runoff election in the country. The run-off was between former FIFA World Football of the Year, Sen. George Weah, and incumbent Vice President, Mr Joseph Boakai, to succeed outgoing President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. Spokesman of the…
The post Liberia runoff polls: Official results expected Thursday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!