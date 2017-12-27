 Liberia Voting Was Smooth – Election Commission – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Liberia Voting Was Smooth – Election Commission – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Liberia Voting Was Smooth – Election Commission
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Liberia's presidential run-off had gone without any major incidents and was better organised than the first round which led the party in the third place to allege electoral fraud, the National Elections Commission (NEC) said on Tuesday (December 26
When I was in office, we tried to stabilised democracy – JonathanVanguard
Liberia election run-off: Voting ends, counting underwayP.M. News
How voting went in Liberia's presidential run-off — Electoral CommissionPremium Times
Global News Network –AllAfrica.com –Modern Ghana (press release) (blog) –The Bush Chicken
all 45 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.