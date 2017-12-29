#LiberiaDecides: 73-Year-Old President Akufo-Addo Denies Congratulating 73-Year-Old Boakai

Ghanaian president, Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo has denied publications in the media that he called the incumbent Vice-President of Liberia Joseph Nyumah Boakai to congratulate him for winning the elections re-run in his country ahead of official declaration.

Earlier Thursday, there were images of the Ghanaian president on the social media handles of a user account believed to be originally based in Liberia with the name “Duke Estrada Jayjay” that appeared to have been snapped from a local TV station in Liberia with the called “Ghana TV” circulating on various social media platforms.

Counting of votes for the presidential re-run in Liberia is on-going with unofficial rumors that former football legend George Ousman Opong Weah has taken a striking lead.

But in a rebuttal, the Minister for Information, Hon. Mustapha Abdul-Hameed has on behalf of the president issued a denial to the allegation.

Read the response below;

The attention of the Office of the President has been drawn to a false news report that President Akufo-Addo has congratulated one of the contestants in Liberia’s Presidential run-off.

Unsurprisingly, this fake news is making the rounds on news portals belonging to political opponents of government, and being circulated on social media by political opponents.

We wish to state categorically that the President has made no such call, and we urge Ghanaians to disregard this false news. Just like the rest of the world, we will await the results of the run-off as declared by Liberia’s Electoral Commission.

