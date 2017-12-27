 Liberians hopeful of first democratic handover since 1944 – FRANCE 24 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Liberians hopeful of first democratic handover since 1944 – FRANCE 24

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments


FRANCE 24

Liberians hopeful of first democratic handover since 1944
FRANCE 24
Liberians were awaiting Wednesday the result of a presidential election they say represents far more than the choice of a successor to Africa's first elected female head of state, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. Sirleaf's predecessor Charles Taylor fled the
Is Liberia on a path to democratic power transition?Aljazeera.com
Ellen issues Executive Order to guide transition of powerThe New Dawn Liberia
President Johnson-Sirleaf Sets Up Team For Transition of PowerFront Page Africa

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.