Liberians hopeful of first democratic handover since 1944 – FRANCE 24
|
FRANCE 24
|
Liberians hopeful of first democratic handover since 1944
FRANCE 24
Liberians were awaiting Wednesday the result of a presidential election they say represents far more than the choice of a successor to Africa's first elected female head of state, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. Sirleaf's predecessor Charles Taylor fled the …
Is Liberia on a path to democratic power transition?
Ellen issues Executive Order to guide transition of power
President Johnson-Sirleaf Sets Up Team For Transition of Power
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!