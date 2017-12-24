Liberia’s election : US warns citizens of possible violence – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Liberia's election : US warns citizens of possible violence
The Punch
File: A woman carrying a child on her back casts her ballot at a polling station in Monrovia during presidential and legislatives elections on October 10, 2017. The U.S. government, through its embassy in Monrovia, has warned of possible violence …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!