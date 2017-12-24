Liberia’s Presidential Re-run: Jonathan leads NDI Observation Mission – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Liberia's Presidential Re-run: Jonathan leads NDI Observation Mission
The Nation Newspaper
Former President Goodluck Jonathan is due in Monrovia today as leader of the delegation of the United States National Democratic Institute (NDI) International Elections Observation Mission to Liberia's presidential run-off polls, scheduled for Boxing …
Ecowas election observers return to poll-bound Liberia
Jonathan to lead election observers to Liberia
Former President, Goodluck Jonathan will lead a team of observers to monitor Liberia's run-off presidential election
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!