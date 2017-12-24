 Liberia’s Presidential Re-run: Jonathan leads NDI Observation Mission – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Liberia’s Presidential Re-run: Jonathan leads NDI Observation Mission – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 24, 2017


Liberia's Presidential Re-run: Jonathan leads NDI Observation Mission
Former President Goodluck Jonathan is due in Monrovia today as leader of the delegation of the United States National Democratic Institute (NDI) International Elections Observation Mission to Liberia's presidential run-off polls, scheduled for Boxing
