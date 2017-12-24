Liberia’s Presidential Re-run: Jonathan leaves for Monrovia
…leads NDI Observation Mission
Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan is scheduled to arrive
Monrovia this Sunday as leader of the delegation of the United States’
National Democratic Institute (NDI) International Elections
Observation Mission to Liberia’s presidential run-off polls, slated to
hold on December 26, 2017.
The run-off election is being contested by the ruling Unity Party
candidate and current Vice President, Joseph Nyumah Boakai, and the
opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) candidate, George
Weah.
The NDI delegation of 35 political and civic leaders, elections
experts and regional specialists from 18 countries across Africa,
Europe and North America includes Atifete Jahjaga, former president of
Kosovo, Hanna Tetteh, former minister of foreign affairs of Ghana, and
NDI regional director Dr, Christopher Fomunyoh.
A statement issued by the ex-President’s Media Adviser, Mr. Ikechukwu
Eze, said that Jonathan would be leading the delegation, alongside
former President Jahjaga.
“I am honoured to co-lead NDI’s international delegation to support
transparent and peaceful elections in Liberia, especially given the
close relationship Nigeria has always had with this country,” Jonathan
had said ahead of his trip.
Former President Jonathan, who is also the Chairman of the Goodluck
Jonathan Foundation was initially invited as co-lead of the NDI team
for the last October 10 presidential elections in Liberia but could
not honour the invitation because of his earlier commitments to attend
the 15th Rhodes Forum in Greece where he presented a paper on
‘Multi-Polarity and Dialogue in Regional and Global Development.’
The ex-President however promised to honour the second invitation by
NDI, a United States – based organization working to support and
strengthen democratic institutions worldwide to monitor the re-run
election.
According to NDI, the election ”represents a historic moment for
Liberia, as the country will have the first opportunity for a peaceful
transfer of power from one democratically-elected president to
another. These polls would also mark the end of tenure for President
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first female democratically-elected
president in Africa.”
NDI delegates have been meeting with the National Elections
Commission, government officials, political leaders and civil society
organizations, after which they will observe polling places on
election day.
NDI has organized more than 150 international election observer
delegations in 62 countries and has established a reputation for
impartiality and professionalism.
