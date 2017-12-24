Liberia’s Presidential Re-run: Jonathan leaves for Monrovia

…leads NDI Observation Mission

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan is scheduled to arrive

Monrovia this Sunday as leader of the delegation of the United States’

National Democratic Institute (NDI) International Elections

Observation Mission to Liberia’s presidential run-off polls, slated to

hold on December 26, 2017.

The run-off election is being contested by the ruling Unity Party

candidate and current Vice President, Joseph Nyumah Boakai, and the

opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) candidate, George

Weah.

The NDI delegation of 35 political and civic leaders, elections

experts and regional specialists from 18 countries across Africa,

Europe and North America includes Atifete Jahjaga, former president of

Kosovo, Hanna Tetteh, former minister of foreign affairs of Ghana, and

NDI regional director Dr, Christopher Fomunyoh.

A statement issued by the ex-President’s Media Adviser, Mr. Ikechukwu

Eze, said that Jonathan would be leading the delegation, alongside

former President Jahjaga.

“I am honoured to co-lead NDI’s international delegation to support

transparent and peaceful elections in Liberia, especially given the

close relationship Nigeria has always had with this country,” Jonathan

had said ahead of his trip.

Former President Jonathan, who is also the Chairman of the Goodluck

Jonathan Foundation was initially invited as co-lead of the NDI team

for the last October 10 presidential elections in Liberia but could

not honour the invitation because of his earlier commitments to attend

the 15th Rhodes Forum in Greece where he presented a paper on

‘Multi-Polarity and Dialogue in Regional and Global Development.’

The ex-President however promised to honour the second invitation by

NDI, a United States – based organization working to support and

strengthen democratic institutions worldwide to monitor the re-run

election.

According to NDI, the election ”represents a historic moment for

Liberia, as the country will have the first opportunity for a peaceful

transfer of power from one democratically-elected president to

another. These polls would also mark the end of tenure for President

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first female democratically-elected

president in Africa.”

NDI delegates have been meeting with the National Elections

Commission, government officials, political leaders and civil society

organizations, after which they will observe polling places on

election day.

NDI has organized more than 150 international election observer

delegations in 62 countries and has established a reputation for

impartiality and professionalism.

