 PDP congratulates Weah, Liberian President-elect – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP congratulates Weah, Liberian President-elect – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

PDP congratulates Weah, Liberian President-elect
Vanguard
ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Liberian President-elect and ex-World Footballer of the Year, George Opong Weah on his victory in a keenly contested Presidential election re-run. George Weah. The party in a statement by
Former Milan, PSG player George Weah elected Liberia president by wide marginMalta Independent Online
Football celebrates Weah's election victorygulfnews.com
[LIVE] Weah gets more congrats, UN chief lauds Liberia's democracyafricanews
euronews –eNCA –The Eagle Online –Goal.com
all 34 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.