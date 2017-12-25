Linkage Assurance commences new phase of growth – Vanguard
|
Linkage Assurance commences new phase of growth
Vanguard
LINKAGE Assurance Plc is embarking on a new phase of growth that guarantees greater returns on investment (ROI) for its teaming shareholders. This is coming from the strategic initiatives of the new management to navigate the organisation towards …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!