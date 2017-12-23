List Of top 100 students kcse 2017 In Kenya

In KCSE 2017 only 142 candidates scored A, 2,714 A-, 7,344 B+, 12,628 B, 19,385 B- and 27,860 C+. These are the ones who will go to university. In KCSE 2017, the candidates with C totalled 40,474 as 61,040 scored C-, 88,447 D+, 135,550 D, 179, 381 D- and 35,536 E. In 2016 KCSE, […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

