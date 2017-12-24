Little Gems school deepens parent-child relationship

In a move to promote reasonable and quality child upbringing in the home, Little Gems Private School, Surulere, held its maiden edition of Parents’ Conference, tagged ‘Parents: Our Assets and Architects of our Collective Future’ which took place on Saturday, December 16, 2017, in Lagos.

It was an interactive section where parents exchanged ideas on parenting and general child training.

In her opening remarks, Ucheya Mbansi, the school administrator and convener, who stood in for the Proprietress/Chief Host, F.O. Femi-Pearse, expressed delight at the turnout of parents and explained that the motive for the event was to promote synergy among parents on one hand and between parents and the teachers.

“First I must apologise for the absence of the Chief Host, our proprietress, who travelled for a burial in the village and is yet to return. She sent in her warmest greetings. We decided to have this programme to know ourselves better and affect each other positively. It will be an interactive section where we network to enhance bonding in business, relationships and parenting. The aim of this programme is to make us better as parents and teachers in the overall interest of our children,” she said.

Earlier, Adedara Opeyemi, event consultant/compere, had expressed gratitude to the parents for turning out in large number, noting that such an attitude was an indication that they need more of such session.

In his presentation as guest speaker, Zebulon Agomuo, Editor, BusinessDay on Sunday (BDSUNDAY), charged parents to take child parenting seriously.

Speaking on ‘Putting your children in shape in today’s world of liberalisation’, Agomuo said: “When we talk about liberalisation as it pertains to our homes, we mean a situation where a child does anything he or she likes without any form of monitoring, that child will do whatever he or she likes, including the ones that may be very injurious to him or her.

“This is a ‘feeding bottle’ generation where someone as old as 40 years is still under the parents. Parents continue to indulge the children in everything. Many parents nowadays think that love and affection for children must be expressed by excessive freedom they grant the children. Many families are now shedding tears of regret as a result of excessive indulgence of their children up to the point that such children got spoilt and became a source of ridicule to their parents. As a parent, you must put a stop to certain things happening in the home. You must draw a line which the children must not cross.”

He further advised them to show interest in the welfare of their children, warning also that excessive interference in the life of a child can ruin such a child.

“We have to rethink as parents; even if you have all the money in the whole world; make sure that you don’t spoil your children by over-exposing them to dangerous things that their hearts are too tender to handle. Put a limit to what they should watch on the television and on regular basis check through their phones what they have in there. Take the commitment of your children all-round development seriously.”

“If a family decides to be liberal as to allow a child to do whatever he or she likes, the name of that family may be dragged in the mud sooner or later. It will not speak well of us as parents to indulge in activities that will create a negative impression in the minds of these children. We are told that their mind is a tabula rasa, that anything that drops there fertilizes very fast. Let us endeavour to sow reasonable seeds on such fragile minds for the good of the child, of the parents, of our country and the world at large.”

Urging parents to be the role models of their children, he said it was injurious for children to copy whatever they see in other people or to crave to be others, by all means.

“Be the role model of your child, that will give you the respect as a parent. Whatever training you give to them now is what they will grow with. If they are not proud enough to be like Daddy or Mummy, something is dreadfully wrong. Show them the right way,” he further said.

The Editor noted that over-pampering a child creates a feeling of lack of self-esteem and admonished parents to do all they can to instill in their children a feeling of self-respect and respect for others.

There were lots of interesting activities that kept the parents giggling while the event lasted. There was a lot to eat and drink too.

Anthony Nlebem

