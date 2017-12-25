Live above partisanship affiliations, Christians urged – Ghana News Agency
Live above partisanship affiliations, Christians urged
Ghana News Agency
Accra, Dec. 25, GNA – Bishop Dr Stephen Owusu Jackson, Chairman of the Christian Praise International Centre, has called on Christians to see the birth of Jesus Christ as God becoming flesh and living among us. He said his birth should also inspire us …
