Liverpool Confirm World-record £75m Deal For Southampton Defender Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk for a world record £75 million fee for a defender

Both clubs have confirmed that the deal will be completed on 1 January 2018, and Van Dijk will be assigned the number four shirt when he arrives at Anfield.

In a statement from the Saints, the club said: “Southampton have agreed a fee that will set a new world-record for a defender. The club wishes Virgil well in his future when the deal is completed.”

The previous world record transfer for a defender was the £54m that Manchester City spent on Kyle Walker last summer.

Van Dijk’s former club Celtic will benefit from the record transfer fee – the Scottish champions are understood to have had a 10% sell-on agreement on any future transfer.

Virgil Van Dijk said on instagram

Delighted and honoured to have agreed to become a Liverpool FC player! Today is a proud day for me and my family as I join one of the biggest clubs in world football! I can’t wait to pull on the famous red shirt for the first time in front of the Kop and will give everything I have to try and help this great club achieve something special in the years to come I would also like to take this opportunity to say thank you to Les Reed, the board, manager, players, fans and everyone at Southampton. I will always be indebted to the club for giving me the opportunity to play in the Premier League and despite a difficult last few months I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Saints and have made friends for life at the club. Thank you for everything Thank you for all the messages of support I’m now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting started #YNWA

