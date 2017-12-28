Liverpool manager Klopp plays down record fee for Van Dijk

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has urged supporters to “forget about the price tag” for the club’s record signing Virgil van Dijk and focus on the qualities of the Dutch international. Van Dijk will arrive at Anfield from Southampton at the start of next month after the clubs agreed a reported 75 million pound fee. The agreement will make him the world’s most expensive defender.

