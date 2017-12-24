Liverpool survive Arsenal fightback – Daily Express
|
Liverpool survive Arsenal fightback
Daily Express
LONDON: Liverpool survived an incredible Arsenal fightback as Roberto Firmino rescued a thrilling 3-3 draw in a strong contender for the Premier League's game of the season on Friday. Philippe Coutinho's first half opener and Mohamed Salah's strike …
