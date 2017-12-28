Liverpool to splash world record £75m on Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk

Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk will join Liverpool when the transfer window re-opens on 1 January in a world record £75m deal. The Netherlands international had been expected to join the Reds last summer after he handed in a transfer request. But a move fell through when Liverpool apologised for making an alleged illegal approach […]

