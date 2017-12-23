Liverpool’s title race is run but we are improving, insists Jürgen Klopp – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Liverpool's title race is run but we are improving, insists Jürgen Klopp
The Guardian
Jürgen Klopp waves to the Liverpool fans after the 3-3 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Photograph: Ian Kington/AFP/Getty Images. Liverpool · The Observer. Liverpool's title race is run but we are improving, insists Jürgen Klopp. • Manager …
Jurgen Klopp denies Liverpool are left defensively vulnerable by free rein given to 'Fab Four'
Jurgen Klopp delivers his verdict on Liverpool's Premier League title chances after 3-3 draw with Arsenal
Liverpool news: James Milner warns young team-mates – Defend better or else
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!