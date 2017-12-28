 London based Nigerian man runs mads shortly after he arrive Lagos for Christmas holiday | Nigeria Today
London based Nigerian man runs mads shortly after he arrive Lagos for Christmas holiday

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Video, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Facebook user Anselm Ojietu share a video and photo of a UK-based Nigerian man who ran mad and has been spotted roaming the streets, shortly after arriving Lagos from UK He wrote: LONDON BASED NIGERIAN ON XMAS VACATION RUNS MAD AND ROAMS THE STREETS OF LAGOS. He remembered his name as Chuks Samson from Ogidi […]

The post London based Nigerian man runs mads shortly after he arrive Lagos for Christmas holiday appeared first on Timeofgist.

