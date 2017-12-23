 Lone Gunman Kills 4 And Injures 8 In Kaduna | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lone Gunman Kills 4 And Injures 8 In Kaduna

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

UyoAn unknown armed renegade has shot and killed 8 people and injured 8 in Nindem village of Godogodo District, Jemma Local Government Area of Kaduna State The area, regardless of some panic earlier in the year at an alleged serious security threat has since been relatively peaceful until the latest attack this Friday night. Colonel…

The post Lone Gunman Kills 4 And Injures 8 In Kaduna appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.