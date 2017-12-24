Losing To Leicester City Feels Like A Defeat- Juan Mata

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has insisted that he and his teammates will stick together after throwing away two points against Leicester City.

Juan Mata scored either side of half time to put Manchester United on course for victory at the King Power Stadium, having earlier falling behind to a Jamie Vardy strike.

After wasting numerous chances to seal the win, United were pegged back in stoppage time through a Harry Maguire goal to leave the East Midlands with a 2-2 draw, which Mata concedes is as painful as a defeat.

“We did the most difficult thing to score twice after they scored,” he told Sky Sports News. “We win together, we draw or lose together and today feels like a defeat. We defend as a team and I will not speak about these things.

“It feels like a defeat. We should have killed the game somehow. We did OK but in the last moment we go back to Manchester very disappointed.”

United are now 13-points adrift of leaders Manchester City – the biggest gap between first and second at Christmas in English top-flight history.

The post Losing To Leicester City Feels Like A Defeat- Juan Mata appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

