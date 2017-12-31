Louis Amoke: 2018 and Gov. Ugwuanyi’s giant strides
Recently, the Enugu State Economic Advisory Committee gave a performance verdict on the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in the past two and half years. It described the governor’s progress report as tremendous and enduring. The advisory committee, through its Chairman, Prof. Monsignor Obiora Ike, noted with delight, the steadfastness and multi-dimensional approach of the […]
Louis Amoke: 2018 and Gov. Ugwuanyi’s giant strides
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!