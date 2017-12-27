Love lives here! Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola are too Cute 😍

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola, who have been dating for some time now, are just too cute together! The pair shared photos shot by reowned photographers Kelechi Amadi-Obi and Anuel Modebe of them looking all loved up on their Instagram pages and we love it! See Photos

The post Love lives here! Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola are too Cute 😍 appeared first on BellaNaija.

