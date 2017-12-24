Low voters’ turnout in Ekiti council poll – The Nation Newspaper
|
Low voters' turnout in Ekiti council poll
The local government election was held in Ekiti State on Saturday with the turnout of voters being below expectation in many polling booths across the state. At many of the units visited by The Nation, voters did not come out to vote until about 12 …
Ekiti LG poll: PDP in early lead, as impressive turnout greets poll
Ekiti LG Polls Record Low Turnout Of Voters
