Madagascar’s workers threaten strike over pay – News Agency of Nigeria (press release)

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in World


Madagascar's workers threaten strike over pay
Madagascar's civil servants have threatened to go on strike in January over the removal of names from December from payroll. The civil servants warned that the strike would hold if the government fails to pay their salaries. But the government

