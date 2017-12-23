‘Madman’ Apprehended With N100m Cheque, ATM Cards, Valium Injections In Kwara

A middle-aged man who apparently pretended to be mentally ill was apprehended with a cheque of N100m, ATM cards, valium injections, pictures with top politicians, among other items in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The Punch reports that the man, whose name could not be ascertained, was apprehended near the state Ministry of Environment and Forestry along the Ahmadu Bello Way in Ilorin.

The news outlet also quoted sources as saying that when he was searched, a cheque of N100m, pictures he allegedly took with top politicians in Nigeria, four automated teller machine cards, male and female condoms, Valium injections and Infinix Hot 5 phone were found on him.

It was gathered that the man would have been lynched by a mob but he was rescued by another man dressed in native attire.

The picture of the man and a brief description of what transpired when he was apprehended quickly spread through the social media.

However, when asked to speak on the incident, the Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, said he could not confirm the discovery of the fake madman.

He added that all he saw was a picture of the purported man circulating on the social media.

