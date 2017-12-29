 Magufuli bags Mandela peace award, Uhuru the democracy one – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Magufuli bags Mandela peace award, Uhuru the democracy one – The Standard

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TUKO.CO.KE

Magufuli bags Mandela peace award, Uhuru the democracy one
The Standard
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee parliamentary Majority Leader Aden Duale at a past function in Malindi. President Uhuru was recently awarded top democracy prize by Mandela Institute. (Photo: Maarufu Mohamed|Standard). Tanzanian president John
Raila amkaribisha Kalonzo pamoja na mkewe Nyumbani, Wafuasi wao wana matarajio mengiTUKO.CO.KE

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.