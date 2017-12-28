Maina Is Not On The Run – Lawyer

A lawyer to Abdulrasheed Maina, who is the former Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Team on Pension Reform, Sani Kantu has debunked insinuations that his client is on the run from the law. According to The Punch, the lawyer made this known in a telephone interview on Wednesday. He reportedly said that his client could…

The post Maina Is Not On The Run – Lawyer appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

