‘Make we start campaign against all these filling station’ – 2face Idibia

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Ujah Idibia known by his stage name 2Baba took to Twitter handle to call for a campaign against Filling Stations who sell fuel and other needed organic products at hiked prices. His tweet read; ‘make we start campaign say make dem shut down any station wey no wan sell petrol normal’ […]

The post ‘Make we start campaign against all these filling station’ – 2face Idibia appeared first on Timeofgist.

