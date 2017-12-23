‘Make we start campaign against all these filling station’ – 2face Idibia
Nigerian music legend, Innocent Ujah Idibia known by his stage name 2Baba took to Twitter handle to call for a campaign against Filling Stations who sell fuel and other needed organic products at hiked prices. His tweet read; ‘make we start campaign say make dem shut down any station wey no wan sell petrol normal’ […]
The post ‘Make we start campaign against all these filling station’ – 2face Idibia appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!