Making Phone Calls at Petrol Stations a Criminal Offense – Police

The Nigeria Police Force has termed it a criminal offense to make phone calls at filling stations, Punch reports. This was made public by the force’s Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, who said anyone violating the rules could be arrested. According to Punch, Moshood described petrol stations as public spaces where, because of the inflammable […]

The post Making Phone Calls at Petrol Stations a Criminal Offense – Police appeared first on BellaNaija.

