 Malaysia arrests foreign ‘Islamic militants’ in new raids – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Malaysia arrests foreign ‘Islamic militants’ in new raids – The Punch

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Malaysia arrests foreign 'Islamic militants' in new raids
The Punch
Malaysian police have detained 20 alleged Islamic militants, including a leading member of an Indonesian extremist group and others believed to be planning to fight in the strife-torn southern Philippines, authorities said Friday. They were the latest
Malaysia Arrests 20 Over Suspected Terror LinksNew Delhi Times
Malaysia detains 20 suspected militants, 13 of them foreignersThe Straits Times
Malaysia police arrest 20 suspects of terror activitiesXinhua
http://en.vietnamplus.vn/ (press release) –The Star Online –benarnews –Malay Mail Online
all 12 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.