Malaysia arrests foreign 'Islamic militants' in new raids
The Punch
Malaysia arrests foreign 'Islamic militants' in new raids
Malaysian police have detained 20 alleged Islamic militants, including a leading member of an Indonesian extremist group and others believed to be planning to fight in the strife-torn southern Philippines, authorities said Friday. They were the latest …
