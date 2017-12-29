Malcolm Turnbull fined $250 for not wearing a lifejacket on Sydney Harbour – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Malcolm Turnbull fined $250 for not wearing a lifejacket on Sydney Harbour
The Guardian
Malcolm Turnbull's waterfront family home in the Sydney suburb of Point Piper. Photograph: David Moir/AAP. Malcolm Turnbull. Malcolm Turnbull fined $250 for not wearing a lifejacket on Sydney Harbour. The prime minister said he was only moving his …
Australian PM Turnbull fined for not wearing life jacket in boat
Malcolm Turnbull fined $250 for not wearing life jacket on boat
Australia's Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, fined $250 for not wearing a lifejacket in Sydney Harbour
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!