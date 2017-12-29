 Malcolm Turnbull fined $250 for not wearing a lifejacket on Sydney Harbour – The Guardian | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Malcolm Turnbull fined $250 for not wearing a lifejacket on Sydney Harbour – The Guardian

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Malcolm Turnbull fined $250 for not wearing a lifejacket on Sydney Harbour
The Guardian
Malcolm Turnbull's waterfront family home in the Sydney suburb of Point Piper. Photograph: David Moir/AAP. Malcolm Turnbull. Malcolm Turnbull fined $250 for not wearing a lifejacket on Sydney Harbour. The prime minister said he was only moving his
Australian PM Turnbull fined for not wearing life jacket in boatVanguard
Malcolm Turnbull fined $250 for not wearing life jacket on boatABC Online
Australia's Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, fined $250 for not wearing a lifejacket in Sydney HarbourTelegraph.co.uk
The Sydney Morning Herald –The New Indian Express –Mashable –Junkee
all 21 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.