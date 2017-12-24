 Man arrested for ‘marrying’ 12-yr-old primary six girl | Nigeria Today
Man arrested for ‘marrying’ 12-yr-old primary six girl

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two people in Migori, Kenya including a female minor have been in detention at Awendo police station since Thursday, December 21, on suspicion of teenage marriage. A 27-year old man and the Class Six pupil from Nyambija Primary School are waiting to be arraigned in court on Wednesday, December 27. The man is accused of […]

