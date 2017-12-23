 Man Beats Wife, Slapped Thrice By Son | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Beats Wife, Slapped Thrice By Son

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In a divorce court hearing Dauda Abdusalam has appealed to Oja Oba Mapo, Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State that his union with his wife Ganiyat Abdulsalam be dissolved. In his lawsuit he claimed that his wife was stubborn, showed him no affection and was promiscuous. Therefore, he prayed that the court to end…

The post Man Beats Wife, Slapped Thrice By Son appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.