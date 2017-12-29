 Man Breaks His Joystick While Trying Unusual Position During 3ex. | Nigeria Today
Man Breaks His Joystick While Trying Unusual Position During 3ex.

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Weird News/Gist, World | 0 comments

A 26-year-old Vietnamese man had a penile fracture after he tried an unusual position while having 3exual int3rcourse, prompting him to cast embarrassment aside and run to the hospital. The man simply identified as V.V.C. was hospitalized at 1:45am on Christmas Day with a swollen, deformed, and bluish colored p2nis, doctors at the K120 Military […]

