Man City claim 17th straight win, Kane equals record – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Man City claim 17th straight win, Kane equals record
Vanguard
Manchester City racked up a 17th consecutive Premier League victory after Sergio Aguero's 100th and 101st Etihad Stadium goals inspired a 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday. Bournemouth's Dutch defender Nathan Ake (L) tackles Manchester City's …
Sergio Agüero on song as Manchester City stroll against Bournemouth
Man City thrash Bournemouth, Man United draw late; Kane nets hat trick
Man City make it 17 straight wins and a 13-point lead
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!